Fourth Annual Sacratomato Week and Festival



Posted on July 12, 2017

Sutter District restaurants and bars (Paragary’s, Centro, Red Rabbit, Ink, etc.) serve up special tomato-infused menu options and drinks all week, culminating in a free food fest on Saturday featuring tastings, chef demos, eats and drinks, live music and kids’ activities.

July 17-22. Outside Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, 2701 L St.,

916-442-1500;

exploremidtown.org