'Follow Me Home'

by Mari Tzikas Suarez

Posted on July 27, 2017

A notable blogger’s Fab 40s home gives her style-hunting followers major #homeinspo.

Every month, fashion and lifestyle blogger Alicia Lund welcomes 45,000 visitors to her blog, Cheetah Is the New Black. She also virtually welcomes them inside her home, a newly renovated two-story colonial that serves as the stylish backdrop for much of Alicia’s covetable content.

What makes it so traffic-worthy? Maybe it’s the bright white walls and photo-friendly natural light. Or Lund’s inherently good style. But the blogger will be the first to give most of the credit to the duo at Design Alchemy, Deborah Costa and Kristine Renee, who helped Lund and her husband, Tanner, decide to purchase the home and then led the entire remodel.

The couple previously lived in New York before settling in Sacramento and made sure to bring bits of the big city into their home. “We were inspired by classic black-and-white palettes you see in so many New York City restaurants, but wanted to funk it up with pieces from our travels and family,” says Lund, who happily inherited furniture and decor from their family homes in Chico. “People think they can’t take old things with them,” says Design Alchemy’s Costa. “But you absolutely can. It’s nice to work with someone who appreciates that and wants to experiment.” From vintage filing shelves in the home office to African masks that adorn the walls, you’re bound to spot Lund heirlooms in any given CITNB photo.

Another thing you’ll see a lot of: The Lunds’ son Rex, who was born shortly after the downstairs remodel was completed. Whether he’s participating in a mommy-and-me selfie in a speckled mirror, getting snuggly on a Kechmara Designs rug or lazing happily in his great-grandmother’s vintage rocker, Rex makes the home look that much sweeter.

For more home snaps, check out #CITNBhome on Instagram.



Abundance of natural light makes it easy for Alicia Lund to snap and share home photos with her 88K Instagram followers (@aliciamlund). She's also hosted shoots here for local brands.



Layered mirrors in the powder room add dimension and creae a more spacious feeling.



"I didn't want a decorated nursery," says Lund. "This room is masculine and filled with special things."



Eclectic at its best: Nearly everything in the formal living room was either previously owned or inherited from family.