Eppie's Great Race



Posted on July 5, 2017

“The World’s Oldest Triathlon” is composed of a 5.82-mile run, a 12.5-mile bike and a 6.10-mile paddle along the American River Parkway. It’s also the largest paddling event in the United States.

July 15. $30–$400. Rancho Cordova and Sacramento;

(916) 480-0270;

eppiesgreatrace.org