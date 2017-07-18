Eat, Drink and Be Merry

by Jordan Venema

Posted on July 18, 2017

PICK YOUR POISON. Coffee or whiskey? Cake or gelato? Japanese or Mexican food? Burgers or brew? You can have it all at Carmichael’s culinary one-stop shop, Milagro Centre. To fill the nearly 50,000-square-foot center, part owner Allan Davis chose tenants with strong ties to Sacramento. Says Davis, “I wanted to create a gathering space where people can just come and hang out and mingle.” He also admits that Milagro Centre has probably doubled Carmichael’s culinary options in one fell swoop. “At least,” he says.

The center’s tenants include Billy Ngo’s Fish Face Poke Bar, River City Brewing Company and Mesa Mercado, a street-taco bar owned by Tequila Museo Mayahuel’s Ernesto Delgado. The center’s other food businesses are Ghiotto Artisan Gelato, which serves traditional and “adult” gelatos (infused with beer or wine), Insight Coffee Roasters and Jaynee Cakes, a custom bakery.

The center’s final tenant, a restaurant and whiskey bar called Patriot, is expected to open in the coming months. Founded by Broderick Roadhouse owner Chris Jarosz, Patriot will have a deli counter and pizza bar. Sharing a building with Patriot is an 8,500-square-foot event center with a demonstration kitchen.



River City Brewing Company

While Jarosz is excited about the performance aspect of the event center, he was also drawn by the communal aspect at Milagro. “It’s a different type of brick-and-mortar for me. Somebody can get a plate from my restaurant and then go over to Ernesto’s or Billy’s. Everything is there, and that’s a pretty cool thing.”

6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael; milagrocentre.com