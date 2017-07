California State Fair



Posted on July 6, 2017

This year, the California State Fair celebrates 50 years at Cal Expo. Expect all the animals, exhibits, music and fried foods you’ve grown accustomed to throughout the years, along with a popular “Whale Tail” exhibit, complete with an intense, marine-themed game of Jenga.

July 14–30. $6–$29.99. Cal Expo;

(916) 263-3000;

castatefair.org