Beer, Beer and More Beer



Posted on July 11, 2017

The Sacramento region’s beer universe keeps expanding. The newest kid on the block: GRIST BEER HALL in Folsom. Grist offers more than four dozen handles pouring interesting and hard-to-find craft beers, along with a gastropubby menu of beer-friendly fare.

310 Palladio Parkway, Folsom;

(916) 693-6480;

gristbeerhall.com