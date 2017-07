'9 to 5'



Posted on July 21, 2017

California Musical Theatre’s Music Circus series presents “9 to 5,” a musical based on the hit movie from 1980. The musical’s score was written by Dolly Parton, and was nominated for a Tony.

July 25–30. $45–$80. Wells Fargo Pavilion, 1419 H St.;

(916) 557-1999;

californiamusicaltheatre.com