Working for Change

by Darlena Belushin McKay

Posted on January 25, 2018

In 1973, Grace Douglas founded Rumble, a newsletter that gave voice to Sacramento’s black communities. The bimonthly publication soon gained a circulation of more than 1,000. In a Feb. 21, 1976 Sacramento Bee article, Douglas explained that, in adherence to the American tradition of the black press, the newsletter expressed issues, problems and concerns of black people. Douglas single-handedly gathered and edited articles, typeset them, solicited ads, created the page layouts and mailed the newsletter.

This 1976 Sacramento Bee photo, taken by Dick Schmidt, shows Douglas putting together an edition of Rumble.