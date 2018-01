Wild & Scenic Film Festival



Posted on January 4, 2018

Spread across 10 venues in downtown Nevada City and including films (which focus on protecting the environment), art shows, workshops, a children’s Saturday morning cartoon program and an awards ceremony, this film fest benefits the South Yuba River Citizens League.

Jan. 11–15. Tickets $8–$375.

South Yuba River Citizens League, 313 Railroad Ave., Nevada City;

(530) 265-5961;

wildandscenicfilmfestival.org