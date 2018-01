Shen Yun



Posted on January 2, 2018

Classical Chinese dance, stories and music come to life during Shen Yun’s 2018 world tour. The sweeping tale of China’s past includes lavish, historically accurate costumes and masterful performances.

Jan. 9–10. Tickets $80–$200.

Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

shenyun.com