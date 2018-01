Noodles To Binge On



Posted on January 19, 2018

Despite the name, there’s no booze to be found in the drunken noodles at The Coconut in midtown. But it’s an intoxicating dish all the same, featuring pan-fried rice noodles, shrimp, veggies and spicy garlic sauce. No Breathalyzer required.

1110 T St.; (916) 822-4664;

coconutmidtown.com