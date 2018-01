Katy Perry



Posted on January 12, 2018

Pop star Katy Perry released her album “Witness” this past year and brings her show, complete with wild wardrobe changes, phenomenal special effects and choreography that takes months to perfect, to Sacramento.

Jan. 31. Tickets start at $43.

Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk;

(916) 840-5700;

golden1center.com