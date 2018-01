Jersey Boys



Posted on January 17, 2018

Broadway Sacramento presents the Tony and Grammy-winning musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, the true story of four blue collar blokes from New Jersey who rose to pop stardom in ’60s.

Jan. 30-Feb. 4. Tickets: $30-87.

Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.,

(916) 808-5181,

californiamusicaltheatre.com