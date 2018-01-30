Home, Again

by Mari Tzikas Suarez

Posted on January 30, 2018

A classic ranch-style house is reimagined into a midcentury-modern(ized) home-by the boy who grew up in it.

Of course Miles Harley has some nostalgia for his childhood home. But that didn’t keep him and his wife, Nina, from completely gutting the 1950s ranch house and transforming it into a home that better suited their style. “I’m more of a modernist at heart,” Miles admits. “Nina is hip to it, too, so we went bananas. We kept going until the whole thing was spit-shined.”

At the helm of the nearly yearlong project was Nar Bustamante, owner of the design-build remodeling company Nar Design Group. Recently named one of Kitchen & Bath Design News’ 50 Kitchen and Bath Innovators, he originated and executed everything from floor plans to finishes throughout the entire house. This one-stop-shop approach is what drew the Harleys to him—and the Harleys’ keen eye for design drew Nar to them.

Completed a year ago, the renovation is what Nar describes as “a well-crafted, current interpretation of what goes well with a midcentury-modern aesthetic. It’s completely, eclectically modern.”

“For the amount of work that went into it, we could have demolished the whole house and started over,” Miles admits. “But it’s nice to have the same roofline and spatial layout. I know where the sun sets and rises. It’s still my old home, just more us.” Yes, nostalgia.



The master bedroom features a flip-up vanity and a medicine cabinet custom-made to float within the glass portion. "It's super playful and difficult to pull off, but execution is something I'm devoted to," says Nar.



Miles and Nina already owned many pieces of furniture and art to fit the midcentury-modern aesthetic.



"This was the wild card," says Miles of the wallpapered powder room. "Nar said, 'Let's make this really tiny space really unique.' It's no bigger than a closet, but whenever people come over, they love it."



The interplay between the dining table and kitchen island is a Nar signature. "I want to gather people in a unique, comfortable setting," he says.

The backsplash tiles are among the Harleys' favorite things about the house. So are the Dekton countertops, which Miles describes as "really sexy, yet really functional."