Harlem Globetrotters



Posted on January 9, 2018

Whistle along while you witness wizardry on the basketball court at the afternoon (1 p.m.) or evening show (6 p.m.). After the game, ball-handling stars will mingle to sign autographs, take selfies and exchange high-fives.

Jan. 16. Tickets $15–$135.

Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk;

(916) 840-5700;

golden1center.com