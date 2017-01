Under the Streetlamp



Posted on January 12, 2017

Retro group Under the Streetlamp energizes audiences with classic hits from the American radio songbook. Boasting two PBS specials and oodles of faithful fans, the quartet delivers an evening of entertainment with the rapport of a modern-day Rat Pack.

Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. $32.50–$52.50.

Crest Theatre, 1013 K St.; (916) 476-3356;

underthestreetlamp.com