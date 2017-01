The Price is Right Live!



Posted on January 16, 2017

You could be the next contestant when “The Price Is Right Live!” gives eligible individuals the chance to “come on down” to win. This live version of television’s longest-running and most popular game show features such games as Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase.

Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. $38–$58.

Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.; (916) 808-5181;

priceisrightlive.com