The Music of David Bowie, A Rock Symphony



Posted on January 4, 2017

The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera Pops Series presents a symphonic salute to David Bowie, marking the first anniversary of his passing. Bowie’s 50-year legacy lives on in performances of “Changes,” “Space Oddity,” “Heroes,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Let’s Dance” and nearly 20 other classics.

Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. $18–$68.

Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

sacphilopera.org