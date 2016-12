Shen Yun



Posted on December 29, 2016

The world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music troupe, Shen Yun takes you on an imagined journey to ancient China’s divine civilization. Established in New York in 2006, the company performs ethnic and folk dances in authentic costumes, and breathtaking backdrops revive traditional Chinese culture.

Jan. 10–11. $70–$200.

Community Center Theater; 1301 L St.;

(888) 974-3698;

shenyunperformingarts.org