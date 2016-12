Rhapsody and Rhythm



Posted on December 28, 2016

Rhapsody & Rhythm is the definitive Gershwin multimedia celebration. This unique event includes family stories, rare home videos and family photos. The experience is amplified with beloved Gershwin songs, such as “I Got Rhythm,” “Summertime,” “Someone To Watch Over Me” and “’S Wonderful.”

Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. $12–$49.

Harris Center, 10 College Parkway, Folsom;

(916) 608-6888;

harriscenter.net