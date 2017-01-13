Refill 'er Up

by Marybeth Bizjak

Posted on January 13, 2017

SACRAMENTANS ARE STILL GETTING USED TO the idea of bringing their own bags to the store. Sloane Read wants them to start bringing their own bottles as well.

Read is the co-owner of Refill Madness, a midtown shop that sells household cleaners and bath and body products by the ounce and places them in the customers’ own refillable containers. Open since last February, the store is based on the proposition that savvy shoppers can help the environment by keeping plastic out of the waste stream.



All natural soaps

The store carries more than 300 eco-friendly products, most of them made within 200 miles of Sacramento. The front room of the shop features body and bath products such as shampoo and conditioner, body lotion, bubble bath, sun block, body wash and shower gels from makers such as Dr. Bronner’s, Griffin Remedy and EO. Many of the products are unscented; some are gluten-free. (According to Read, commercial body products are sometimes cross-contaminated with gluten during manufacturing.) The shop’s back room is devoted to household products from Biokleen and Ecos such as laundry soap (both liquid and powder), glass cleaner, dish detergent, Febreeze-type spray and all-purpose cleanser.



Scented bath salts

Since Refill Madness opened last February, Read says, her customers have kept more than 2,500 plastic containers out of the waste stream. The store is located on a section of 29th Street that’s a refillable-shopper’s paradise: It’s right between the new Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op (where you can fill containers with bulk items like nuts, spices, flour, even filtered water) and Revolution Wines, which sells refillable wine growlers. “We’re creating a new habit of purchasing your everyday goods,” says Read.

1828 29th St.; (916) 382-4823;

refillmadness.net