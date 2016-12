Muriel Anderson



Posted on December 27, 2016

Muriel Anderson brings her guitar and harp guitar skills to Sacramento to perform Wonderlust, presented by Mosaic Law Congregation and Sacramento Guitar Society. With a backdrop of stunning visuals by photo artist Bryan Allen, Anderson presents new tunes and old favorites.

Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. $25–$70.

The Center at Twenty-Three Hundred, 2300 Sierra Blvd.;

murielanderson.com