Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo



Posted on January 18, 2017

The world’s foremost all-male comic, professional ballet company celebrates more than 40 years of presenting its playful but decidedly rigorous view of classical ballet en travesti. The Trocks continue to charm with an inspired blend of dance and comedy.

Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. $12.50–$65.

Mondavi Center, 501 Alumni Lane, Davis; (530) 754-2787;

trockadero.org