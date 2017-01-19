Keeping Up Appearances



Posted on January 19, 2017

The Citizen Hotel’s GRANGE RESTAURANT & BAR—already one of the sleekest dining spaces in town—recently underwent a design makeover. Among the new features: an expanded bar and lounge, new custom furniture and curated artwork. According to restaurant designer Whitney Johnson, who oversaw the project, Sacramento’s design bar just keeps getting higher. “We have to keep up with the Kimptons,” she said, referring to the boutique hotels coming to town.