Jay Leno



Posted on January 5, 2017

Comedian Jay Leno is the third presenter in the 2016–2017 Sacramento Speakers Series, a subscription-based lecture series showcasing today’s influential figures. The avid car collector hosted “The Tonight Show” until 2014 and is known as one of the nicest and hardest-working men in show business.

Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. Prorated subscription pricing.

Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 388-1100;

sacramentospeakers.com