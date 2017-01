Homecoming King



Posted on January 9, 2017

In his theatrical debut, humorist and “The Daily Show” correspondant Hasan Minhaj relates stories based on his experiences growing up in Davis as a first-generation Indian American in a performance filmed live for a Netflix special.

Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, UC Davis campus,

$17.50–$35;

530- 754-2787,

mondaviarts.org