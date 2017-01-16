Creative Alliance

by Liz Salamy Abess

Posted on January 16, 2017

RETROGRADE COLLECTIVE STRENGTHENS THE BONDS between artists of various disciplines this month by hosting Salon 3: Patterns of Disorder. The collective’s executive director, Arielle Robbins, along with co-founder Laura Anthony, established the nonprofit two years ago so artists could work together on projects and quarterly art salons.

“Sacramento has a great art scene, but the art scenes are really silos,” says Robbins. “Writers are artists, too. Chefs are artists. Drink makers are artists.”

Patterns of Disorder begins at event co-host Menagerie’s Outlet Coworking and travels to The Red Museum, Retrograde’s home. The evening features music, visual artists, readings, a comedian, a food artist and a drink maker.

And there’s more: An on-site panel of mental health specialists aims to increase awareness about mental health issues and provide resources for services. Robbins struggles with mental health personally. “It’s an issue that I deal with on a daily basis, and I know I’m not alone,” says Robbins. “We want to be a safe space for expression around this theme.”

Presently focused on making people aware of approximately 50 member artists through events, Robbins expects this third salon to draw an ever-increasing crowd of spectators. A requested $10 donation passes directly to the artists.

Salon 3: Patterns of Disorder begins at 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Outlet Coworking, 2110 K St.

retrogradecollective.org