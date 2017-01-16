FACES OF SAC>
Creative Alliance

by Liz Salamy Abess
Posted on January 16, 2017

Photography by Ryan Angel Meza

RETROGRADE COLLECTIVE STRENGTHENS THE BONDS between artists of various disciplines this month by hosting Salon 3: Patterns of Disorder. The collective’s executive director, Arielle Robbins, along with co-founder Laura Anthony, established the nonprofit two years ago so artists could work together on projects and quarterly art salons.

“Sacramento has a great art scene, but the art scenes are really silos,” says Robbins. “Writers are artists, too. Chefs are artists. Drink makers are artists.”

Patterns of Disorder begins at event co-host Menagerie’s Outlet Coworking and travels to The Red Museum, Retrograde’s home. The evening features music, visual artists, readings, a comedian, a food artist and a drink maker.

And there’s more: An on-site panel of mental health specialists aims to increase awareness about mental health issues and provide resources for services. Robbins struggles with mental health personally. “It’s an issue that I deal with on a daily basis, and I know I’m not alone,” says Robbins. “We want to be a safe space for expression around this theme.”

Presently focused on making people aware of approximately 50 member artists through events, Robbins expects this third salon to draw an ever-increasing crowd of spectators. A requested $10 donation passes directly to the artists.

Salon 3: Patterns of Disorder begins at 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Outlet Coworking, 2110 K St.

retrogradecollective.org

