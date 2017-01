A Look Back: Under the Big Top

by Darlena Belushin McKay

Posted on January 19, 2017

BEFORE MARKET SQUARE AT ARDEN FAIR, there was Food Circus. With 35,000 square feet of space, this forerunner to the modern-day food court opened in 1965, dishing up food from 17 kitchens, including Jumbo’s Burger Basket, Carnation Ice Cream, Die Rheinlander, Frank Fat’s Chinese Food, The Steak Pit and Ye Old Pastry Shop. Food Circus closed in 1988.