Slippers Fit for a Princess

by Marybeth Bizjak

Posted on February 5, 2018

Meghan Markle, the American actress and soon-to-be member of the British royal family, has a stylish connection to Sacramento: she wears Birdies slippers.

Over the past two years, Prince Harry’s fiancée has been photographed repeatedly in public wearing slippers from birdies, a company co-founded by Sacramento resident Marisa Sharkey.

Sharkey and her business partner, San Francisco based Bianca Gates, started Birdies in 2015 to offer footwear with the comfort of a slipper and the style of a shoe. To build buzz, they sent samples to social media stars, including Markle, who posted pictures of herself sporting the slippers on her Instagram account. The “Suits” actress wears birdies’ blackbird model—a classic black-calfskin smoking slipper that retails for $140—with shorts, skirts and jeans.

“She has a classic style, and she does a great job pairing Birdies with a lot of different looks,” says Sharkey. “It’s been great for us that she’s wearing our brand. She’s the type of woman that birdies are for: she’s busy, she’s traveling, she’s working. She needs to look stylish all the time.”

Might Markle buy a pair of birdies for her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton? Sharkey laughs. “We hope so.”