Personality With A Purpose

by Jessica Laskey

Posted on February 2, 2018

Selena Spencer believes “it takes a village.” To raise a child, to build a community—and to put on the perfect event. The Ontario, Canada native and recent Sacramento transplant is a motivational speaker, counselor, mentor and the founder/CEO of Divine Purpose Community Services Inc., a nonprofit that provides services and events for the entire family that feed the mind, body and soul.

Spencer will light up the stage as the host of Terry Moore’s Poetic Justice 2018, a performance featuring eight-time “Best Poet” award winner Terry Moore, a live band and special guests on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. at Laughs Unlimited (1207 Front St.).

Moore (aka “T-Mo”) has performed with the likes of Maya Angelou, Cornel West, The Temptations and many more. The multiple award-winning poet has appeared on “Showtime at the Apollo” and BET, hosted numerous events, appeared in movies and now, for the second year in a row, brought his words of wisdom to Sacramento.

“This is going to be an empowering, feel-good intellectual event,” Spencer says. “It’ll be my job to not only make sure the event runs smoothly, but also to keep people aware of why we’re here: to connect as a community and learn from our experiences. It’s about love, healing, nurturing and reaching out.” For tickets and more information, call (916) 208-POET or visit terrymoorelive.eventbrite.com.