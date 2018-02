Miranda Lambert



Posted on February 2, 2018

Since her 2005 platinum debut album, “Kerosene,” Miranda Lambert has won prestigious music awards and headlined multiple tours. Her “Livin’ Like Hippies Tour” supports her newest album, “The Weight of These Wings.”

Feb. 8. Tickets start at $66.

Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk;

(916) 840-5700;

golden1center.com