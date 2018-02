Dem Bones



Posted on February 13, 2018

Bone broth and roasted bone marrow (pictured) are both on the menu at the recently opened Backbone Cafe in downtown Sac. Owned by the Woolston family of Supper Club fame, the restaurant specializes in organic and whole foods, including power bowls, California curries and avocado toast.

729 J St.; (916) 970-5545;

backbonecafe.com