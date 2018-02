Aida Rodriguez



Posted on February 7, 2018

Comedian, actress and activist Aida Rodriguez, best known for NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and lauded by Roseanne Barr and Keenan Ivory Wayans, delivers an act to Sacramento that’s described as “raw, edgy and in your face.”

Feb. 14–17. Tickets $22.50–$25.

Punch Line Sacramento Comedy Club, 2100 Arden Way;

(916) 925-8500;

punchlinesac.com