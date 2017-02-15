Woodland: The New St. Helena

by Marybeth Bizjak

Posted on February 15, 2017

MANY SACRAMENTANS DRIVE to St. Helena for the shopping. But closer to home, there’s historic downtown Woodland, which is starting to attract sophisticated boutiques and retail shops. It’s less than 20 miles from downtown Sacramento, and there’s plenty of free, on-street parking. Much of the best shopping is clustered near Main and First streets, on a short, walkable loop.

Start your walking tour at Well-Stocked, a beautifully merchandised shop that looks like a modern version of the old-fashioned general store, selling carefully curated upscale home goods and kitchenware by makers such as Emile Henry, Nordic Ware, All-Clad and Mauviel. You’ll also find a few vintage and antique pieces, including farm tables, kitchen scales and mirrors. One-third of the store is devoted to items for “gentlemen”: barware; Pendleton shirts and blankets; pocket, utility and hunting knives from Benchmade; shaving products from British maker Edwin Jagger; and an extensive line of cigars and smoking paraphernalia. 412 First St.; (530) 665-6885



Located in a shoebox-shaped 1889 building that once housed a nickelodeon, Haven is Woodland’s only women’s boutique. The store’s original red-brick walls serve as a rustic backdrop to a chic selection of apparel from the likes of BB Dakota, Joah Brown, Z Supply, Laju, Color Siete and Jag Jeans. The shop also carries handbags, wallets, scarves, jewelry and fashionable dog collars. 414 First St.; (530) 419-2844



Vintage and vintage-inspired home decor is the theme at The White Barn, where owner Sheila Martin mixes old and new pieces with abandon. You’ll find vintage chandeliers and furniture; European soaps and lotions; Maison Blanche chalk paint; pillows printed with Woodland’s geographic coordinates or the words “Bonjour, y’all”; and honey from Pure, a Woodland maker. The most unique product: metal wine barrel rings that can be personalized with a letter, monogram or word ($70). 424 First St.; (530) 723-5026; thewhitebarnwoodland.com



Sweet Potato Pie is a children’s consignment store and boutique. New products include charming little upcycled dresses made from old tea towels and vintage linens by Sue-Sue’s; Aden & Anais muslin washcloths and swaddle blankets; stylish diaper bags from Britain’s Babymel; and environmentally friendly toys from Djeco, Begin Again, Petit Collage and Seedling. During the week, the store holds drop-in mother-and-child playgroups. 528 Main St; (530) 662-8000; sweetpotatopieonline.com



At Serendipity, you’ll find lots of fun stuff for the home, with a heavy accent on farm-inspired decor: cow portraits, statues of rabbits and chickens, and playful animal heads for mounting on the wall. There are also pillows, decorative birdcages and oversized metal signs and wall clocks. 519 Main St.; (530) 867-5262



And if you get hungry: Check out Father Paddy’s Irish Pub (435 Main St.) for traditional Irish fare, Kitchen Four Twenty-Eight (428 First St.) for salads and sandwiches or Mojo’s Lounge and Bar (428 First St.), which serves a mimosa brunch on weekends.



