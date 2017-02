The Five Irish Tenors



Posted on February 20, 2017

Direct from Dublin, the Grammy-winning singers perform beloved Irish songs, such as “Danny Boy” and “My Wild Irish Rose.” Choose from two programs: Salute to Ireland and Voices of Ireland.

Feb. 28–March 1. $19–$55.

Harris Center, 10 College Parkway, Folsom; (916) 608-6888;

harriscenter.net