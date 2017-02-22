Sacramento's Crown Jewel

|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS
Just in time for Sacramento Memorial Auditorium’s 90th anniversary, our photographer completed a six-month-long project documenting happenings at the historic venue. Peruse our photos, then visit the auditorium during two free events. On March 2 at 7 p.m., “Memorial 90” will feature historic photos and footage, and the silent comedy classic “Steamboat Bill Jr.,” with accompaniment on the auditorium’s custom-designed organ. At an open house on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a flag ceremony marking Memorial Day will be followed by tours of the building.
Workers on the attic catwalk
Jean Runyon Little Theater
Luther Burbank High School graduation
A naturalization ceremony
Raising the auditorium floor
WWE NXT Live!
Symphony of 2000
Safe in Sound Fest
Changing chandelier lightbulbs