Sacramento's Crown Jewel



Posted on February 22, 2017

Just in time for Sacramento Memorial Auditorium’s 90th anniversary, our photographer completed a six-month-long project documenting happenings at the historic venue. Peruse our photos, then visit the auditorium during two free events. On March 2 at 7 p.m., “Memorial 90” will feature historic photos and footage, and the silent comedy classic “Steamboat Bill Jr.,” with accompaniment on the auditorium’s custom-designed organ. At an open house on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a flag ceremony marking Memorial Day will be followed by tours of the building.



Workers on the attic catwalk



Jean Runyon Little Theater



Luther Burbank High School graduation



A naturalization ceremony



Raising the auditorium floor



WWE NXT Live!



Symphony of 2000



Safe in Sound Fest



Changing chandelier lightbulbs