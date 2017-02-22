FACES OF SAC>
Sacramento's Crown Jewel


Posted on February 22, 2017

Photography by Ken James

Just in time for Sacramento Memorial Auditorium’s 90th anniversary, our photographer completed a six-month-long project documenting happenings at the historic venue. Peruse our photos, then visit the auditorium during two free events. On March 2 at 7 p.m., “Memorial 90” will feature historic photos and footage, and the silent comedy classic “Steamboat Bill Jr.,” with accompaniment on the auditorium’s custom-designed organ. At an open house on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a flag ceremony marking Memorial Day will be followed by tours of the building.

Memorial Auditorium Attic Catwalk
Workers on the attic catwalk

Jean Runyon Little Theater
Jean Runyon Little Theater

Luther High School Graduation
Luther Burbank High School graduation

A Naturalization Ceremony
A naturalization ceremony

Raising the Floor
Raising the auditorium floor

WWE NXT Live!
WWE NXT Live!

Symphony of 2000
Symphony of 2000

Safe In Sound Fest
Safe in Sound Fest

Changing chandelier lightbulbs
Changing chandelier lightbulbs

