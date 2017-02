Disney on Ice



Posted on February 7, 2017

Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, where favorite movie characters come to life on skates. See Lightning McQueen from “Cars,” Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” Buzz, Woody and Jessie from “Toy Story,” and Anna and Elsa with their pals Olaf and Kristoff from “Frozen.”

Feb. 16–20. $18–$70.

Golden 1 Center; (916) 928-6900;

disneyonice.com