Black Arm Band



Posted on February 1, 2017

In Dirtsong, singers from Australia’s cultural heartland perform in 11 Aboriginal languages against a backdrop of moving images. They are backed by some of Melbourne’s finest jazz musicians.

Feb. 8. $12.50–$45.

Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, 501 Alumni Lane, Davis;

(530) 754-2787;

mondaviarts.org