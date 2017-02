Becoming Dr. Ruth



Posted on February 21, 2017

America’s most famous sex therapist, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, has a backstory that includes fleeing the Nazis and arriving in the United States as a single mother.

Through Feb. 26. $8–$38.

B Street Theatre Mainstage, 2711 B St.; (916) 443-5300;

bstreettheatre.org