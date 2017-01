Bassem Youssef



Posted on January 27, 2017

In The Joke Is Mightier Than the Sword, Egyptian surgeon-turned-satirist discourses on comedy, freedom of the press, and the state of Egypt.

Feb. 1 $12.50–$52.

Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, 501 Alumni Lane, Davis;

(530) 754-2787;

mondaviarts.org