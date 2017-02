An Evening with Ethan Bortnick



Posted on January 30, 2017

Through his performances all across the globe, 14-year-old Ethan Bortnick has raised more than $30 million for charities. His show, The Power of Music, includes songs from The Beatles, Broadway, Chopin, Motown and more, along with original compositions.

Feb. 7–8. $72.

KVIE studios, 2030 West El Camino Ave.;

(916) 641-3663;

kvie.org