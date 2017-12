Wells Fargo Home for the Holidays



Posted on December 7, 2017

Sacramento Choral Society & Orchestra’s annual show features guest artist Matt Hanscom, baritone, and Sacramento Children’s Chorus. A candlelit procession and audience singalong add to the merriment.

Dec. 9. $17.50–$50.

Memorial Auditorium, 1515 J St.

(916) 808-5181;

sacramentochoral.com