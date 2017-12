The Hot Sardines



Posted on December 7, 2017

In its “Holiday Stomp” show, the group infuses classic holiday songs and lesser-known gems with brassy horns, rollicking piano, jazz vocals and even tap dancing.

Dec. 8. $12.50–$65.

Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, 144 Hutchinson Drive, Davis;

(530) 754-2787;

mondaviarts.org