Reason to Celebrate

by Willie Clark

Posted on December 14, 2017

Celebration Arts is close to finding its new home.

“It is in the works,” James Wheatley, president of the board and artistic director, says. “We’re pretty close. The lease is being written.”

The location in question is 2711 B St., specifically the soon-to-be former site of B Street Theatre’s Children’s Theatre. The new location will allow Celebration Arts to have more theater seating, and it also has space for rehearsals and classes. Celebration Arts is accepting donations through its website—celebrationarts.net—and also having a capital fund drive through the end of December to help with moving expenses.

“It is important that our work is sustained,” says Wheatley, “as it provides a voice from the African-American community through the arts to help participants gain confidence, skills and abilities that positively inspire them and provide patrons with a portal to knowledge and understanding of that community.”

The organization’s 2018 schedule has not been set yet, but Wheatley is considering works including “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Black Pearl Sings!” and one of August Wilson’s plays.

“The work that we do enables people to even look at their everyday life differently,” Wheatley says. “I think that’s the biggest thing, is that people learn more about themselves and what they are capable of.”