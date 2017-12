Radio 94.7 Electric Christmas



Posted on December 7, 2017

The folk rock/Americana band The Lumineers lights up the stage during the fifth-annual Electric Christmas. Also on the lineup: Portugal. The Man and Walk the Moon.

Dec. 7. $29.50–$45.

Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk;

(916) 840-5700;

golden1center.com