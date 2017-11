Pete Souza



Posted on November 29, 2017

The former chief official white house photographer takes the audience on a visual tour of important moments in Barack Obama’s presidency. Souza documented Obama’s first year in the Senate, and traveled with him to Kenya, South Africa and Russia.

Dec. 1. $15–$75.

Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, 144 Hutchinson Drive, Davis;

(530) 754-2787;

http://mondaviarts.org