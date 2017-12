Newsies

by Darlena Belushin McKay

Posted on December 27, 2017

In the 1920s, being a “paper boy” for The Sacramento Bee came with some cachet. Paper carriers got to ride a train to Lincoln for an annual picnic, and during the holiday season the boys were feted at Hart’s Restaurant on 10th Street.

This photograph was taken at the Sacramento Abstract and Title Building at 701 K St., circa 1928.