Hanging Out in Oak Park

by Marybeth Bizjak

Posted on December 22, 2017

This city neighborhood is quickly becoming the place to be for Sacramento design obsessives. A slew of new boutiques, design businesses and places to eat and drink have recently opened in the vicinity of Broadway Triangle, architect Ron Vrilakas’ stylish mixed-used development. Here’s a look at some of our favorite places, both old and new.

Display: California

Once a pop-up shop that changed every six weeks, DISPLAY recently reopened with a new look and a change in format. It sells artisan goods made in California, with a heavy emphasis on Sacramento makers such as Jake Castro (leather goods), Ana Apple (children’s apparel) and Cabine (jewelry).

3433 Broadway; displaycalifornia.com



Damas

Damas

Owned by the DISPLAY folks, this womenswear store carries sleek, monochromatic clothes by female designers. “The goal is to support womanrun businesses,” says co-owner Maritza Davis. In addition to clothing, there are handbags, chic fanny packs, jewelry and more.

3417 Broadway

Strapping

This whimsical little store is crammed with cards, gifts, toys, housewares and novelties such as naughty lollypops. (Consider it Spencer’s for the hipster set.) You’ll also find apparel designed by the store’s owner for “petite people” such as women and trans men.

3405 Broadway; strappingsacramento.com

Evergreen Salon & Spa

Even if you don’t need a haircut or a facial, stop in to check out the retail selection, which includes natural body products from Davines, cruelty-free, botanically based cosmetics from Cosmedix and hemp-derived body butter and icy-hot pain cream from Carter’s Aromatherapy Designs.

2847 35th St.; evergreensalonandspa.com

Katie Denham Interiors

After she moved her interior design business to Oak Park in 2015, Katie Denham started selling one-of-a-kind throw pillows covered in pieces of African mud cloth that she’d collected over the years. Denham plans to expand her retail off erings to include home accessories, artwork and lamps.

3400 Second Ave.; katiedenham.com



Rire

Rire

Josie Lee was a college student when she opened her first women’s boutique in 2013. This is her third Rire location, offering fun, flirty fashions at affordable prices. (Nothing costs more than $60.) Products range from T-shirts to faux fur-lined anoraks, along with journals, tote bags, handmade cards and jewelry.

3330 Broadway; rireboutique.com

Nectar

Owner Janel Lacayo makes original, one of-a-kind earrings, necklaces and bracelets at a tiny workbench behind the cash register. She’s big on upcycling, incorporating vintage jewelry parts into her hammered-wire designs, with prices ranging from $6 to $200. She also sells vintage apparel, T-shirts and aprons decorated with bits of old embroidery.

3328 Broadway; collectingnectar.com

Bastille Barbers

Former Bottle & Barlow barber Brandon Taber teamed up with celebrity stylist Anthony Giannotti to open this hip barbershop in September. The décor is industrial style meets bordello chic, and the stylists specialize in short cuts for men, women and kids.

3432 Third Ave.; bastillebarbers.com

Underground Books

This friendly African-American bookstore, managed by former mayor Kevin Johnson’s mother, Georgia West, serves as Oak Park’s literary hub. There’s local art on the walls and a comfy leather couch for sprawling. The store hosts book signings, children’s story time, a book club, panel discussions and art talks.

2814 35th St.; underground-books.com

The Plant Foundry

Located in what was once a tire store, this urban nursery carries a wide variety of heirloom plants, organic local veggies and herbs, and hard-to-find perennials from Annie’s Annuals. The garden shop stocks certified organic seeds, ergonomic garden tools, hanging terrariums and garden décor.

3500 Broadway; plantfoundry.com



Miel Apothecary

Miel Apothecary

Ruebi Jimenez sells pottery, textiles and holistic beauty products—many of them made in Sacramento—from this little storefront. Her local wares include tea towels silk-screened with names of Sacramento neighborhoods, ceramic serving dishes made by food journalist Elaine Corn, and Rare Bird Stereos’ Bluetooth music speakers, cleverly housed within vintage suitcases, toolboxes and tackle boxes.

3324 Broadway

Popp Littrell Architecture + Interiors

The highly regarded duo Curtis Popp and Dustin Littrell were early adopters of Oak Park as a design district. In addition to designing homes, they also design custom furniture, cabinetry and lighting.

3326 Broadway; plarch.com

Food & Drink Options

Vibe Health Bar

This cafe serves everything a healthy hipster could ever want, including acai and pitaya bowls, superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices and healthful wraps. On tap, there’s Zeal kombucha and Brass Clover nitro coffee (both locally made). If you need an extra boost, order the Cognitive Coffee: It’s Chocolate Fish coffee blended with grass-fed butter and MCT oil. “That butter kicks your body into fat-burning mode,” says owner Brandon Brodzky.

3515 Broadway; vibehealthbar.com

La Venadita

Big, industrial windows, exposed beams and a wall painted bright pink are the design hallmarks of this stylish, casual taqueria. Order a “coctel” at the bar and seat yourself at a wood table for a Vampiro taco, filled with al pastor pork, fried cheese and ranchera salsa.

3501 Third Ave.; lavenaditasac.com

Old Soul @ 40 Acres

While you’re running around Oak Park, pop into this cozy coffee shop for a quick pick me-up cup of locally roasted java. Sit and relax at one of the big windows and watch the world go by.

3434 Broadway; oldsoulco.com