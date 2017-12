December Golden 1 Center Concerts



Posted on November 30, 2017

Here's a list of December concerts at the Golden 1 Center.

Dec. 1: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 2: Foo Fighters

Dec. 7: Radio 94.7 Electric Christmas 2017: The Lumineers, with Portugal, The Man, Walk the Moon

Dec. 9: V101.1 Throwback Holiday Jam: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule, Chingy, DJ Quik, Adina Howard, Ying Yang Twins, Lighter Shade of Brown, Sugar Hill Gang

Dec. 17: Jay-Z.

See website for tickets.

Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk,

(916) 840-5700,

golden1center.com