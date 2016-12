White Christmas



Posted on December 16, 2016

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” features some of the greatest songs ever written, creating a timeless tale of joy and goodwill. Based on the 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney, “White Christmas” is about a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn.

Dec. 27–Jan. 7. $25–$82.

Community Center Theater; 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

californiamusicaltheatre.com